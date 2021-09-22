CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorCal Schools Preparing to Take On Influx of Afghan Refugee Students

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of Afghan refugees end up in northern California, and here in the Bay Area, Fremont Unified is preparing for what could be thousands of new refugee students. The nation seems to have moved on from the evacuation of Afghanistan, now that the Haitian refugee situation and the Gabby Petito obsession have buried that story from the headlines. But there’s still the very real situation of housing and situating these estimated 37,000 Afghan refugees, and California will take more than any other state.

We have a severe homeless problem in CA. Why would we bring them to a state with a housing crisis and the state that's the most expensive to live in?? Why not KY or IN? I'm not against helping refuges, but why not look at the large scope of things??

