Wife Of Iron Range Lawmaker Charged With Domestic Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wife of an Iron Range legislator is charged domestic assault after allegedly attacking her husband over the weekend.

According to authorities, State Sen. David Tomassoni called police to the couple’s home in Chisholm on Sunday, saying his wife, Charlotte Tomassoni, hit him with a broom handle and threatened to stab him with a knife.

The independent lawmaker told officers that he suspected his wife was intoxicated. Investigators said they found empty beer bottles near her along with two steak knives.

Charlotte Tomassoni denied any wrongdoing. She is slated to appear in court next week.

