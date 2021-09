Following his recent involvement with the Brian Laundrie manhunt, Dog the Bounty Hunter is setting up shop in Central Florida to provide continued assistance on the case. Duane Chapman, who is better known as Dog, is a real-life bounty hunter. He became a reality TV star in the 2000s because of his show that followed him as he tracked down fugitives. Chapman tracked fugitives from his home base of Hawaii and in his native state of Colorado on the show. However, he and his bounty hunting crew are now setting up in Florida to help with the Brian Laundrie investigation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO