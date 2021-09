Gabby Kirchner lifted Point Pleasant Beach with two goals in its 5-0 win against Mater Dei in Middletown. Izzy Lee, Audrey Akersten and Rachel Arzt made up the rest of the scoring for Point Pleasant Beach (5-4), which saw Elisa Crivelli dish out two assists and Naima Shortridge, Izzy Kuron and Kami Turnbach log one each. Morgan Highland recorded the shutout with seven saves.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO