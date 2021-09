Life experience and personal loss are leading to an increase in the number of people showing up at their doctor’s office requesting COVID-19 vaccines. The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, hosted a panel of doctors Tuesday who said they are seeing the number of people who once proclaimed they would never be vaccinated now coming in to get the vaccine because of the recent COVID-19 Delta variant. In some cases, those initially opposed to being vaccinated had either lost a friend or family member, personally got sick and were now well enough to get the vaccine, or realized that with the COVID Delta variant causing an increase in illness and death, that the virus was not just an issue brought about for the 2020 Presidential election.

