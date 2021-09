It was a perfect lazy day. I kinda got lost in the drama of the Gabby Petito case and was glued to the FBI press conference when they announced her body had been discovered, tragic as the news was. I listened to the last episode of the Murdaugh Murders podcast. I napped with my kitties. I read a little. I watched a little of the Emmys. We walked the dog around the neighborhood. Darren and Nova built new planters for some snake plant we found dumped on the side of the road a few days ago. I'm gonna skip most of the news and promise we'll get back to all of it tomorrow.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO