Truck Wars: 2022 Toyota Tundra Vs. 2021 Ram 1500

By Charles Singh
 7 days ago
The 2022 Toyota Tundra release is shaking things up for the full-size truck vehicle class. The Ram 1500 pickup truck has reigned supreme as the best full-size pickup truck for years. Its only real competition has been the Ford F-150. How does the new 2022 Toyota Tundra stack up against the class-leading 2021 Ram 1500?

