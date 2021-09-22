CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Explains How Hollywood “Screws” Black Actresses Out of Big Paydays

By Lindsay Weinberg
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Gabrielle Union Talks Pay Discrepancy for POC in Hollywood. Gabrielle Union is done with the "low-balling." The L.A.'s Finest actress spoke on the Sept. 21 episode of 9 to 5ish with theSkimm about how movie studios "screw" Black stars out of big paydays. What's more, she shared her strategy for avoiding bad offers, explaining that the best way to fight against pay disparity is by joining forces with other stars.

