The Democrats' debt dilemma

By Alayna Treene
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Democrats find themselves in a political and potentially catastrophic economic quagmire as Republicans stand firm on denying them any help in raising the federal debt ceiling. Why it matters: The Democrats are technically right — the debt comes, in part, from past spending by President Trump and his predecessors, not only President Biden's new big-ticket programs. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is saddling them with the public relations challenge of making that distinction during next year's crucial midterms.

Meet the Senate enforcer who could sink Biden’s climate plan

The gatekeeper for the most consequential climate bill in U.S. history works behind a nondescript door in the Capitol. She’s not recognized by tourists or followed by journalists. She can ascend the marble steps near her office without turning heads. But she has the power to short-circuit the most ambitious...
Dems may drop debt fight to avoid shutdown

Democrats are scrambling to get a plan B in place to keep the government open past Thursday after Republicans blocked their initial proposal. Democrats are hinting they’re willing to drop the debt ceiling from their government funding package this week in order to avoid a government shutdown, a sign that their slim majorities are eager to avoid a shuttered federal government on their watch.
GOP Blocks Democrats’ Bill to Fund Government, Raise Debt Ceiling

Senate Republicans blocked a Democrat-backed, House-approved bill to fund the government through most of the rest of the year on Monday. The bill would also suspend the debt limit through December 2022, allowing the country to raise its borrowing limit. The move by the GOP exacerbates an already tense political showdown and increases the pressure on Democratic leaders to avert a government shutdown (and potential debt default) before funding expires at midnight on Thursday.
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Republican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to fund the government past Thursday is bumping up against the Democrats’ desire to make progress on Biden’s expansive $3.5 trillion federal overhaul.It’s all making for a tumultuous moment for Biden and his party, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers' own political futures.Success would...
House Dems beg Senate GOP to help lift the debt ceiling

House Democrats made a last-ditch plea to Senate Republicans to back a suspension of the debt limit, begging them just hours before the vote Monday not to let the government default. Republicans have insisted that if Democrats want to pass President Biden’s $3.5 trillion in new spending in a party-line...
Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
