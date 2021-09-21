CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Congress set to vote on disaster aid bill that could assist wineries hurt by wildfires, drought

By Sarah D. Wire Los Angeles Times
Napa Valley Register
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — Wine grapes damaged by smoke are among the crops covered under a $28.6 billion disaster assistance bill for states ravaged by wildfire, drought or hurricanes. Thick smoke from some of the worst wildfire seasons in history tainted grape harvests in wineries in California, Oregon and Washington between 2017 and 2020. Grapes are damaged when volatile phenols released by burning wood are absorbed at higher-than-usual levels and the flavor is affected.

