The St. Joseph City Commission has instructed city staff to look more into a program that would help businesses pay for energy efficiency improvements. The PACE program enables a special tax assessment to be applied to a specific property so an efficiency project can be paid off over time instead of all at once. The commission heard about PACE from Cornerstone Alliance at a meeting in July and at that time referred the matter to its sustainability committee. At last night’s commission meeting, the committee’s Laura Goos gave an update.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO