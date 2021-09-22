Lil Gator Game Announced For Switch, To Be Published By Playtonic Friends

Bushiroad has announced Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath for Switch and PS4. The game is a shoot ’em up based on the popular anime and manga series by Coolkyousinnjya, and will be launching in Spring 2022 in both English and Japanese. At the time of this writing, not much else has been revealed about the game, but you can find a short description provided by Bushiroad below, and a link to the game’s teaser website here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO