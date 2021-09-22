Lil Gator Game Announced For Switch, To Be Published By Playtonic Friends
A new whimsical adventure will hitting Switch owners next year, thanks to Playtonic Friends!. The publishing arm of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, has revealed Lil Gator Game – a new exploration adventure game by developer MegaWobble that will launch on Switch and PC in 2022. The game will follow a young alligator as he embarks on his own imaginative adventure to help out other animal folks, in the hopes of inspiring his own older sister to play with him again!nintendosoup.com
