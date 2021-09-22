CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Gator Game Announced For Switch, To Be Published By Playtonic Friends

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new whimsical adventure will hitting Switch owners next year, thanks to Playtonic Friends!. The publishing arm of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, has revealed Lil Gator Game – a new exploration adventure game by developer MegaWobble that will launch on Switch and PC in 2022. The game will follow a young alligator as he embarks on his own imaginative adventure to help out other animal folks, in the hopes of inspiring his own older sister to play with him again!

nintendosoup.com

nintendosoup.com

BloodRayne: ReVamped And BloodRayne 2: ReVamped Announced For Switch

It looks like even more BloodRayne action will be revived on modern consoles soon!. Publisher Ziggurat Interactive has announced BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped – enhanced editions of the original two games that will be launching digitally on Switch, PS4, Xbox One in Fall 2021. Physical editions of both games are also in the works for Switch and PS4, with Limited Run Games to announce more details later.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

3D puzzle platformer Tinykin announced for Switch

Earlier this summer, publisher tinyBuild and developer Splashteam – the studio behind Splasher – first unveiled Tinykin. Today, it’s been confirmed that the 3D puzzle platformer will be released on Switch. Tinykin takes place in the year 2748 with main character Milo rediscovering Earth. But once he lands on the...
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

The best Switch fighting games

Years after release, players can now look back at the Nintendo Switch’s library and choose from a variety of strategic and entertaining fighting games, no matter how you like to play. There are titles you can’t play anywhere else, like ARMS, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and the criminally underrated Pokken Tournament DX that all bring something different to the table.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Announced For Switch

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced a new Spongebob game called SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for Switch an other platforms. The game follows the adventures of Spongebob and Patrick as they adventure across cosmic “Wishworlds” created after the two tore open spacetime by making too many wishes with a vial of Mermaid’s Tears. A release date for the game has not been announced at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
#Gator#Adventure Game#Toys#Alligator#Animals#Playtonic Friends#Yooka Laylee#Megawobble
Gematsu

Rhythm action game Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL announced for Switch, PC

Publisher CFK and developers Lyrebird Studio and Magical Works have announced rhythm action game Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL for Switch and PC (Steam). It will launch in 2021. As a space travel themed game, Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL features music-based storytelling, and cute and lovely artworks that give players more than the rhythm gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Retro-inspired horror game Janitor Bleeds announced for Switch

Bonus Stage Publishing confirmed today that it is teaming up with developer Korpus on the retro-inspired horror game Janitor Bleeds. The project will now be appearing on additional platforms, including Switch. Here’s some additional information about the game:. Step into the world of an abandoned amusement arcade and find Janitor,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Alwa’s Collection announced for PS4, Switch

Publisher Clear River Games and developer Elden Pixels have announced Alwa’s Collection for PlayStation 4 and Switch, which includes Metroidvania-style platformers Alwa’s Awakening and Alwa’s Legacy. It will launch at retail later in 2021 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £25.99, with three holographic stickers as bonus content. A special limited...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendosoup.com

Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Free “Game Trials” Offer Announced For Switch Online Users

Nintendo has announced a new Game Trials offer for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. From 22 September 2021 – 28 September 2021, Switch Online members in the US will be able to play Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town for free. This isn’t just a free demo but the full game – so dedicated players may be able to complete and experience the entire title before the offer ends.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath Announced For Switch

Bushiroad has announced Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath for Switch and PS4. The game is a shoot ’em up based on the popular anime and manga series by Coolkyousinnjya, and will be launching in Spring 2022 in both English and Japanese. At the time of this writing, not much else has been revealed about the game, but you can find a short description provided by Bushiroad below, and a link to the game’s teaser website here.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Lil Gator Game Announcement Trailer is Too Pure For This World

Playtonic Friends is expanding its publishing portfolio with today’s announcement that Lil Gator Games is heading to PC and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. Lil Gator Game is the first game to come from the new indie development team at MegaWobble and developers said it is built around the idea of uninterrupted exploration and child-like whimsy.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Flower Themed Spirit Event Starts September 24th For Smash Ultimate

Nintendo has announced the next spirit event starting for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this week. This time, the event revolves around flower spirits, including Celebi, Prince Peasley, and more. Defeating these spirits in battle will earn players more gold than usual. The event will run for 3 days starting this Friday September 24th.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Castlevania Advance Collection announced for Switch, out today

It’s been a long time coming, but Castlevania Advance Collection has finally been announced for Switch. Konami delivered the news during today’s Nintendo Direct, and also confirmed that it will be out today. Castlevania Advance Collection was first made known when it was leaked by an Australian rating. It was...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Lil Gator Game Is An Adorable Adventure Waddling Onto Switch

Playtonic Friends - the publishing arm of the rather popular Yooka-Laylee team - is making early waves as it supports and releases smaller Indie games. It's now confirmed its next partnership, teaming up with development newcomers MegaWobble to bring Lil Gator Game to Switch and PC in early 2022. As...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Report Vol.8 Shares More About Planet ZDR

Nintendo has released a new installment of report which shares more details about the game. This time, the report focuses on Planet ZDR, the primary setting of. , including the various areas and the lifeforms that can be found within them. You can check out all the juicy details below:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Chocobo GP Announced For Switch, Launches In 2022

Race with your friends in this new Final Fantasy spin-off!. Square Enix has announced Chocobo GP, a racing game featuring familiar characters and locations from various Final Fantasy titles. Check out the announcement trailer and overview of the game below:. Get set for a new racing experience, featuring a roster...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Alan Wake Remastered Switch Version Rated in Brazil; To be Published by Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake Remastered has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the Ministry of Justice in Brazil. Ahead of the remaster’s global release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S next month, Remedy’s title has now also supposedly also been rated for Nintendo’s hybrid platform. As spotted on Twitter by a Brazilian journalist, the Switch port is said to be published by Epic Games Publishing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Receives “Leonardo”, “Michelangelo” And “April O’Neil” Character Showcases

Gamemill Entertainment shared some new trailers for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl spotlighting a few of its many playable fighters. The latest trailers puts a spotlight on Leonardo, Michelangelo, and April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, where the developers explain the various moves and mechanics each of them use in the game.
COMICS
Game Informer Online

Explore A Cheerful Island Playground In Lil Gator Game

If you’re a fan of wholesome experiences like A Short Hike, Lil Gator Game might be up your alley. This bright and happy title puts you in the scaly shoes of a cute gator donning a familiar outfit to explore a big island playground and make friends along the way. It comes from developer MegaWobble and Playtonic Friends, the publishing arm of the team behind the Yooka-Laylee series.
VIDEO GAMES

