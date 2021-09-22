‘At The Ready’ Trailer: Doc Delves Into Ethical Dilemmas For Texas High School’s Criminal Justice Club

EXCLUSIVE: Some high schools have drama clubs. At others, after-school options for kids range from photography, to IT, to robotics clubs. In Texas, they do things a little differently. Many schools, including Horizon High School in El Paso, offer a different kind of activity for students—criminal justice club. Perhaps it’s a nod to the romantic notions of law enforcement in the Lone Star State, known for its storied Texas Rangers, a badge-wearing band that dates back well over a century.