Report: LeBron James coordinating 3-day minicamp for Lakers to build chemistry ahead of 2021-22 season
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly is hosting a team minicamp in Las Vegas this offseason. “Sources tell me LeBron James has organized a three-day Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas starting on Friday ahead of next week’s training camp,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said. “James hosted a similar team function in 2019, the season that the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship. The Lakers had acquired Anthony Davis in 2019 and were integrating him to the roster.lakersdaily.com
