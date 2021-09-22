CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LeBron James coordinating 3-day minicamp for Lakers to build chemistry ahead of 2021-22 season

By Peter Dewey
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly is hosting a team minicamp in Las Vegas this offseason. “Sources tell me LeBron James has organized a three-day Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas starting on Friday ahead of next week’s training camp,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said. “James hosted a similar team function in 2019, the season that the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship. The Lakers had acquired Anthony Davis in 2019 and were integrating him to the roster.

lakersdaily.com

Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal says he would’ve joined Tim Duncan and David Robinson on Spurs if he’d wanted to form superteam

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed that he would have joined the San Antonio Spurs during his career had he wanted to form a superteam. “I would have went to go play with Tim Duncan and David Robinson,” O’Neal said during a podcast appearance. “I am from San Antonio. I could have came down there and played and won.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony’s 1-word reason for joining LeBron James, Lakers

Carmelo Anthony did not expect his good friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to come calling. But, once they did, his reason for signing with the Lakers (on the veteran’s minimum) boiled down to one simple notion: “Winning.”. Anthony discussed his offseason decision on Yahoo’s Chris Haynes’ “Posted...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

