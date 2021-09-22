CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc police make arrest in Sunday shooting

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
The Lompoc Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Sunday.

The shooting was reported at about 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of the North T/U Street alley.

Responding officers reportedly found evidence of a shooting but no suspects or victims.

Police say investigators were eventually able to identify the suspect as David Thomas, 56.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon and booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

