Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders visit Buffalo students, launches charitable foundation

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders visited Harriet Ross Tubman Academy Tuesday and relaunched his charitable foundation here in Buffalo.

Sanders spoke with a group of students from junior high down to kindergarten on topics such as hard work, focus and determination.

The Bills WR also relaunched the "Emmanuel Sanders Foundation" here in Buffalo. The mission of the foundation is to "provide children from financially disadvantaged families with resources and support to reach their full potential and attain a better life."

#American Football
