Was Brian Laundrie Spotted on a Motion-Activated Wildlife Camera in Florida?
Remains believed to be those of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito were discovered in Wyoming on Sunday night. After an autopsy, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that the body found was Petito and that she died by homicide. They’re now returning to the nature reserve where Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, may be hiding. An image captured by a motion-activated hunting camera shows a figure that resembles Laundrie 500 miles north of the search site.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0