CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Analyst: Conoco shows commitment to Permian with Shell buy

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutives at ConocoPhillips were surprised to be invited to bid on Shell’s Permian Basin holdings, though it had been rumored Shell was preparing to market the assets. It was an invitation the company wasn’t expecting or seeking, ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told investors during a webcast discussing the $9.5 billion cash transaction announced Monday. It’s also the second major acquisition made by the company in less than a year, just shy of the $9.7 billion paid for Concho Resources. When the deal closes, ConocoPhillips will stand next to Pioneer Natural Resources as the Permian’s second largest producer.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines, Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Royal Dutch Shell announced that its subsidiary, Shell Enterprises LLC, reached an agreement for the sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The deal will transfer all of Shell’s interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips, subject to regulatory approvals, Shell revealed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit

Shell has completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy subsidiaries. Energy supermajor Shell has completed the sale of their upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Shell's Permian Basin Sell-Off Unlikely to Reduce Climate Pollution

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of all its Permian Basin fracking assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion may reduce the company's emissions on paper, but nowhere else, experts say. Shell has come under increasing pressure to reduce its climate pollution, including a landmark ruling from a Dutch court this spring, but...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian#Conocophillips#Infrastructure#Concho Resources#Pioneer Natural Resources#Shell Us#M A#Enverus#Occidental
fortworthreport.org

Shell’s decision to leave Permian Basin unlikely to impact Texas workforce or climate issues, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton expects most people working for Royal Dutch Shell in West Texas to keep their jobs after the energy giant sold its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion cash on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Shell Sells All Of Its Permian Basin Assets

On Monday, energy company Royal Dutch Shell, announced it was selling all of its property and assets in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips. The $9.5 billion sale comes as the oil industry faces scrutiny from congress around its role in the climate crisis and as West Texas continues to recover from a historic oil bust.
WEST, TX
irei.com

Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5b to ConocoPhillips

Shell Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has reached an agreement for the sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips, a shale developer in the Permian Basin, for $9.5 billion in cash. The transaction will transfer all of Shell's interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips, subject to regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
houstonpublicmedia.org

Shell Sells Off Its Oil And Gas Business In Texas’ Permian Basin, Seeking To Reduce Its Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin, the country's largest oilfield, to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion cash on Monday. The deal is a major move for Shell, which produces more than 175,000 barrels of oil per day in the Permian Basin, as it faces pressure to reduce its oil and gas production and produce more clean energy in response to concerns from investors and the public about climate change.
TEXAS STATE
spglobal.com

Climate goals help drive Shell's Permian oil basin exit

Permian Basin pumpjacks at dusk, north of Midland, Texas, in late 2019. Source: Richard Eden/Getty Creative via Getty Images. Royal Dutch Shell PLC's decision to sell all of its assets in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for about $9.5 billion appeared to mark a quick shift in strategy for the Dutch energy giant that had described the business as "core" just a few months ago.
MIDLAND, TX
Reuters

Norton Rose Fulbright, Baker Botts fuel Shell's Permian exit

(Reuters) - Norton Rose Fulbright and Baker Botts are arranging a Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary’s $9.5-billion cash deal to sell its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips. Shell Enterprises LLC said late Monday it had inked the deal as the Houston-based company looks to shift its focus to clean energy. Longtime...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

In Sign of Climate Pressure, Royal Dutch Shell Sells Permian Basin Holdings

Royal Dutch Shell announced Monday it was selling its oil and gas production in Texas's Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The move reflects pressure on European fossil fuel companies like the Netherlands-based Shell to shift towards cleaner sources of energy in response to the climate crisis, The New York Times reported. It also comes around four months after a Dutch court ordered the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent of 2019 levels by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Royal Dutch Shell: Buy for the Yield, Hold for the Growth

When investors think of the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, they often consider how difficult and costly this transition could be on oil and gas companies that decide to make the switch. After all, it costs money to build a new business, and oil is still in high demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Making sense of Shell's exit from the Permian Basin

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips can't be untethered from how the industry is positioning itself as it faces pressure on climate change. Catch up fast: The companies announced the $9.7 billion cash deal yesterday afternoon. ConocoPhillips will get 225,000 acres in Texas it expects will produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24, defying most expectations for a decline, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of nearly 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 359,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 4.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply climb of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million-barrel decline for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.40 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $75.29 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy