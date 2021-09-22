Mitchell Kernels tennis takes down Watertown, Madison in split duals
The Mitchell Kernels girls tennis team took down Watertown and Madison on Tuesday. Mitchell defeated Watertown 8-1 and beat Madison 9-0. After rain cancelled Mitchell's dual with Watertown, Mitchell and Watertown rescheduled to play at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Mitchell already had its home regular-season finale scheduled for 4 p.m. against Madison at Hitchcock Park, but in order to make the schedule fit, Mitchell traveled to Madison for the 4 p.m. dual.www.mitchellrepublic.com
Comments / 0