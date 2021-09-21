CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dzeko: Inter Milan victory at Fiorentina proof of great team

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdin Dzeko hailed the character of Inter Milan for victory at Fiorentina. Dzeko struck as Inter stormed back from a goal down to win 3-1. He later said: “This victory is one of a great team, because we are a great team. We suffered a lot in the first half and fortunately it was only 1-0, as Fiorentina had a wonderful first half. They fell away a little after the break, but we were more complete as a team and scored those two goals to turn the game around."

