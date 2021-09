The Champions League is back - and the referee for Inter Milan vs Real Madrid will be Daniel Siebert. Siebert referees for FC Nordost Berlin of the Berlin Football Association and is a FIFA referee. He is also ranked as a UEFA first category referee. The German was appointed as a DFB referee in 2007. He made his debut in the 2. Bundesliga in 2009 and has gone on to become a well-respected ref within the game, even taking part at Euro 2020.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO