Soccer

Ex-Barcelona director Freixa raps Pique; supports Koeman

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Barcelona director Toni Freixa is critical of Gerard Pique over his recent public comments. Freixa doesn't think important figures like Pique should be sending messages such as "this is what it is" when discussing the situation of the squad, as the centre-back did last week. "The message of 'this...

