NFL

Raiders sign OT Jackson Barton off Giants’ practice squad

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants have lost another offensive lineman as the Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton off of the Giants’ practice squad. The #Raiders are signing OT Jackson Barton off the #Giants' practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021. While this is...

Giants roster moves: Giants sign DB Steven Parker to practice squad, release TE Ryan Izzo

The New York Giants have signed DB Steven Parker to their practice squad. Parker originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2018 NFL Draft. Parker was in camp with the Rams until he was waived following training camp and re-signed to the Rams’ practice squad, which is where he spent the 2018 season.
