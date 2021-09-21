CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DWTS’ Fans Haven’t Forgotten Olivia Jade in College Admissions Scandal

By Inside Edition Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Jade made her “Dancing with the Stars” debut and got high praise from the judges. But some viewers were not too pleased to see her on the ballroom floor. After her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, served time for their part in the college admissions scandal, many feel Olivia shouldn’t be rewarded with fame after her parents paid and lied to get her into college. The highest score of the night went to Jojo Siwa, who made history paired with a female partner.

