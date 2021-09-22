CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 36 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remained at 1,431.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: More Than 54,000 Minnesotans Have Had 3rd Vaccine Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA having granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some Americans, health officials on Tuesday say that already 54,209 Minnesotans have had a third COVID vaccine shot. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, there are an additional 6,203 virus cases and 11 more deaths since Monday’s update. The state’s total positive cases have risen to 706,158 since the pandemic began, with 8,109 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has notched down to 6.6%, as reported Tuesday. The positivity rate, which went as far...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 12,223 Cases, 87 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,223 new coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,415,049 cases and 29,151 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,691 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 660 in ICUs. The state says 12,706,667 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,195,256 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Navajo Nation
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
washingtonnewsday.com

The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states.

The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states. As part of its investigation into the virus’s origins in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four deaths from January 2020 that may be linked to the first COVID-19 deaths in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Racial gap eliminated in US Covid vaccinations: survey

The racial gap in the United States' Covid vaccination campaign has been eliminated while the partisan divide continues to loom large, according to a highly-cited survey published Tuesday. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Covid Vaccine Monitor, which conducted a nationally representative phone poll of 1,500 people, found that "similar shares of adults now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups." More than seven in ten (72 percent) of adults reported receiving one or more doses to KFF researchers who called them September 13-22, roughly tracking with official figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for that time. This included 71 percent of white adults, 70 percent of Black adults, and 73 percent of Hispanic adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Florida Sees Continued Drop In COVID-19 Inpatients

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida hospitals reported 6,423 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the toll on hospitals continued to steadily decrease, according to numbers posted online by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The 6,423 patients were in 234 Florida hospitals, down from 6,731 patients in 260 hospitals in a Monday report. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was less than half of the total at the beginning of September. In all, 79 percent of Florida hospital beds were reported as being used Tuesday. Florida saw huge increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant spread across the state. The number of cases and hospitalizations have gradually decreased in recent weeks. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
New Haven Register

WA worker vaccination increases ahead of mandate deadline

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As a crucial deadline for Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate approaches, state data shows that vaccination numbers for Washington state workers subject to the requirement are about 20% higher than earlier this month. The Seattle Times reported that more than two-thirds of Washington workers have...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy