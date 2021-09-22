Lompoc police arrest man in connection to weekend shooting
LOMPOC, Calif. -- A man was arrested on suspicion of a shooting in Lompoc on Tuesday.
On Sunday at around 12:20 p.m., Lompoc police responded to reports of gunshots on the 500 block of North T/U Street in an alley.
Officers found evidence of a shooting but could not find a suspect or victim on scene.
In their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 56-year-old man.
On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested the suspect during a traffic stop.
He was arrested for assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
He is booked at the Lompoc Police Department Jail.
