Lompoc, CA

Lompoc police arrest man in connection to weekend shooting

By Julia Nguyen
 7 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. -- A man was arrested on suspicion of a shooting in Lompoc on Tuesday.

A 56-year-old man was arrested for a shooting in Lompoc.

On Sunday at around 12:20 p.m., Lompoc police responded to reports of gunshots on the 500 block of North T/U Street in an alley.

Officers found evidence of a shooting but could not find a suspect or victim on scene.

In their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 56-year-old man.

On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested the suspect during a traffic stop.

He was arrested for assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

He is booked at the Lompoc Police Department Jail.

The post Lompoc police arrest man in connection to weekend shooting appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

