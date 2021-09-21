Buffalo Bills hold workout with Damarious Randall

It was previously reported that the Buffalo Bills had planned to hold a workout with cornerback Quinton Dunbar. However, it turned out Dunbar was not the only one.

Dunbar’s workout was reported via the NFL’s transactions wire on Tuesday. In addition to him, corner Damarious Randall, who has also featured as a safety in his career, did as well.

Randall, 29, was released by the Seattle Seahawks during their final roster cuts at the end of training camp this summer.

Randall spent the 2020 season on Seattle’s roster, appearing in 10 games as a backup.

He was re-signed by the team earlier this offseason, but the Seahawks ultimately decided to move on from him.

A first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Randall featured as a starter from 2015-2017 with them at cornerback.

Prior to 2018, Randall was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he featured as a starter for two seasons. That’s when he saw run as a safety.

In his six-year career, Randall has 47 passes defended and 14 interceptions.

In his final season as a starter in 2019, Randall only defended six passes and did not have a pick.

However, he did record the only 2.5 sacks of his career that year and recorded a positive Pro Football Focus grade of 69.3.

In terms of the Bills’ desires with working out cornerbacks, they could just be looking to add depth to their roster or practice squad.

Against the Dolphins, the only cornerback to go down with injury was Levi Wallace, however, he was just dealing with a cramp, the team announced. Nothing serious.