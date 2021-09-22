CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Signal Hill, CA

Signal Hill Police Department chief announces retirement

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 7 days ago

Signal Hill Police Department Chief Christopher Nunley announced his retirement Tuesday.

A city official said Nunley’s official last day as chief was Sept. 17.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your police chief,” Nunley said. “I am proud to have been a member of this department, and for all that it has offered to me and my family.”

Nunley began his career with the SHPD in 1997, and was appointed chief of police in January 2016. During his time as chief, he has overseen the construction and move to a new police facility, the implementation of body worn cameras, the replacement of the department’s dispatch software and the implementation of a homeless liaison officer.

SHPD Capt. Brian Leyn will serve as acting police chief until an interim chief is named, according to a department statement.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Nunley’s Long Beach counterpart Robert Luna also announced his retirement from chief of that city’s department. Nunley’s retirement announcement was also made on the heels of a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place Monday.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include Nunley’s last day as chief.

The post Signal Hill Police Department chief announces retirement appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Signal Hill, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Long Beach Post

City will consider simplifying application for rental assistance in hopes of distributing more money

Councilman Rex Richardson added a request to the City Council's Oct. 5 agenda that asks the Development Services department to look at creating a single application that landlords could fill out on behalf of multiple tenants that may qualify for the program. The post City will consider simplifying application for rental assistance in hopes of distributing more money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retirement#Shooting#Shpd
Long Beach Post

With other neighborhoods fixed on redistricting, this East Long Beach community enjoys ‘island’ life

The unincorporated Long Beach island is bound by Woodruff and Palo Verde Avenues on the east and west and is sandwiched between Heartwell Park and Conant Street. It's residents are part of the over one million people living the over 2,600 square miles in Los Angeles County that is unincorporated. The post With other neighborhoods fixed on redistricting, this East Long Beach community enjoys ‘island’ life appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Long Beach Post

Five people rushed to hospitals after shooting aboard Metro train

The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. Friday. An argument broke out as the eastbound C (Green) Line train left the Avalon Station in South Los Angeles, a passenger told ABC7, and the shooting occurred before the train reached the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station. The post Five people rushed to hospitals after shooting aboard Metro train appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Man shot, killed by Signal Hill police near Long Beach Airport

A man was shot and killed by Signal Hill police today, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting in the investigation, authorities said. The shooting was reported just after 12:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of Willow Street, near Long Beach Airport, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. It […] The post Man shot, killed by Signal Hill police near Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy