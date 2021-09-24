CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Cena and Kathy Bates Join Political Thriller ‘The Independent’ – Film News in Brief

By Selome Hailu and Katie Song
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBM8P_0c3p7RVp00

John Cena and Kathy Bates Star in ‘The Independent’

The Exchange announced that John Cena and Kathy Bates have been added to the cast of “The Independent,” a political thriller feature starring Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith.

“The Independent” is set in the final weeks of the most polarizing presidential election in history. The film follows a young journalist (Turner-Smith), who partners with her idol (Cox) to take on a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands. Bates will play the first female presidential candidate, while Cena will play the independent presidential candidate.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Kathy Bates and John Cena on ‘The Independent,’” said Brian O’Shea of The Exchange. “Kathy’s exceptional acting skills, paired with Cena’s global appeal and ability to transform on-screen, makes them incredible additions to this film. We couldn’t be happier that they’ve signed on.”

The film comes from director Amy Rice, working from a Black List script written by Evan Parter. Ryan Cunningham of Anonymous Content and Emmy award-winning producers Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures and Thea Dunlap are set the produce “The Independent,” alongside Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange and Parter. Lance Acord and Jackie Kelman Bisbee of Park Pictures and O’Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange are serving as executive producers.

DGA Makes Exception to Theatrical First-Run Rule for 2022 Awards

Films that receive a day and date digital release will be eligible for the Directors Guild’s Theatrical Film Award at the 2022 ceremony, the guild announced Friday. The exception will be made only for this year, as film releases continue to be affected the pandemic, the DGA specified.

The exception applies to films that have a qualifying theatrical run and are marketed as a theatrical film, even if they have a simultaneous digital release. The DGA said it will return to requiring an exclusive theatrical qualifying run for the 75th awards in 2023.

Siân Heder and Amir ‘Questlove’ Thompson Receive Sundance Film Festival Vanguard Award

Sundance Institute announced that it will present the 2021 Vanguard Award to filmmakers Siân Heder for her work on the feature film “Coda” and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for his directorial debut “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” The online celebration will take place on Oct. 20 and feature conversations with both Heder and Thompson.

The Vanguard Award, presented by Acura, annually honors artists whose work highlights the art of storytelling and creative independence. This year, the award has expanded to honor the work of both a fiction and nonfiction storyteller.

Heder’s “Coda” premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic section — winning the Audience award, Directing award and the Grand Jury prize. Thompson’s “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Documentary section — where it also won the Audience award and Grand Jury Prize for Documentary.

“We are especially honored to recognize the visionary and award-winning directors Siân Heder and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson with the Vanguard Award. We were thrilled to bring enthusiastic audiences together at our Festival to experience the humanity, originality, and independent spirit of their culture-changing films. Siân and Ahmir join Sundance-supported directors Radha Blank, Ryan Coogler, Dee Rees, Marielle Heller, and others in this annual celebration of singular independent storytellers,” said Michelle Satter, Sundance Founding Senior Director, Artist Programs.

“I’m so grateful to Sundance for the incredible support that they have given to me on my journey as a filmmaker. I am thrilled and honored to join the company of the artists who have previously received this award, as well as my co-honoree, Ahmir, and his brilliant film,” said Siân Heder.

“I’m extremely honored to receive this award. Storytelling has always been the fiber of my creativity, be it DJing, writing articles/books, podcasting, or teaching. Of course, I share this honor with the entire team behind “Summer Of Soul.” It was an honor to bring this historic event to light for audiences to experience,” said Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

“Summer of Soul”  is streaming on Hulu in conjunction with Disney General Entertainment’s Onyx Collective; Searchlight Pictures released it theatrically.

‘Albatross’ Film Finds Its Home At TIFF

Slater Brothers Entertainment announced that they have signed on as the worldwide representatives of award-winning hyphenate, Myle Yaksich’s “Albatross,” which finds its home at TIFF. The film has recently wrapped production and will be shown to buyers next month. The psychological thriller stars David Keeley, Sarah Orenstein, Romaine Waite, Katherine Gauthier, Jill Frappier, David Huband and Thom Nyhuus. “Albatross” is executive produced by Jennie Lew Tugend and Grant and Todd Slater.

Yaksich said, “Riddled with opposing philosophical perspectives, ‘Albatross’ forces us to examine timeless issues; race, gender, sexuality and be-longing.”

Slater commented “We are thrilled to handle Myle’s provocative and stunning film. The picture delves into the human psyche and is a tour de force of acting. We think the subject matter will emotionally really connect and move audiences.”

Middleburg Film Festival Announces First Round of Film Slate

The Middleburg Film Festival will open with Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” on Oct. 14 and close Oct. 17 with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” The festival will be in-person in Northern Virginia’s wine and horse country. Other films on the slate are Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which will screen as the centerpiece film; Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee,” as the documentary spotlight; Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” as the international spotlight; and Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket” as the Friday spotlight.

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Releases 2021 Lineup

The Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival (HSDFF) has released the lineup of films and honorees for its 30th edition, which will take place Oct. 8-16.

The opening night presentation will be a screening of Samuel D. Pollard and Rex Miller’s “Citizen Ashe,” a biographical piece about the tennis player Arthur Ashe. The centerpiece films will be “The Rescue” directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, which follows Tham Luang cave rescue, and “Neutral Ground,” C.J. Hunt’s film about the 2015 removal of four Confederate monuments from New Orleans. The festival will close with “Julia,” Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s film about Julia Child.

Pollard will be honored with the HDSFF career achievement award. The impact award will go to Garrett Bradley, director of the 2020 documentary “Time.” This year’s honorary festival chair will be Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Other highlights from the festival include Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee” and Brad Lichtenstein’s “When Claude Got Shot.” For more information, visit www.hsdfi.org .

Cinema Audio Society to Honor Paul Massey with CAS Career Achievement Award

The Cinema Audio Society announced that the organization will honor sound mixer Paul Massey with the CAS career achievement award at the 58th CAS Awards on March 19, 2022.

CAS president Karol Urban said, “Paul has been crafting the final sound for films that have become part of the fabric of our popular culture and collective experiences for decades.”

Massey said, “I am overjoyed, honored and humbled to receive this CAS career achievement award. It means so much to me accepting this recognition from my peers who I respect so much.”

Massey served as the sound mixer for “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019), which won him an Academy Award and a BAFTA, as well as “Ford v Ferrari” (2019) and “Almost Famous” (2000), which won him a BAFTA. He studied music growing up in London, then moved to Canada where he recorded and mixed albums, commercials and scores with various musicians such as The Police. Massey then began to move into film and television and has since worked at studios such as Sony and 20th Century Fox.

Tehran International Short Film Festival Named An Academy Award Qualifying Fest

Moving forward films awarded at the Tehran Short Film Festival festival will be eligible to receive Oscars.

The Tehran Intl. Short Film Festival is organized by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS). Few other festivals in the region have received this honor —  Egypt, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India are the only nearby countries with Academy Award-qualifying festivals, according to IYCS and festival director Sadeq Musavi, who also said there are only 127 short film festivals worldwide that provide Oscar eligibility.

“At present, there are over 10,000 festivals being organized across the world. Most of them are unreliable. Meanwhile, the Tehran International Short Festival has a good status in the world. Although the festival is not decidedly familiar, it can be considered as the most important short film festival in West Asia,” Musavi said. “Free registration will be set aside after the restrictions on international payments are lifted, and, like other festivals, we will collect a registration fee from participants and the festival will be able to cover all its expenses.” Musavi also said that the festival is the only one in the region to offer a free admission program.

The Tehran short film festival takes place every year in October and is a member of Intl. Short Film Conference. The 2020 edition of the festival screened 55 films, which were produced across five different continents.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Releases Lineup - Film News in Brief

The Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival (HSDFF) has released the lineup of films and honorees for its 30th edition, which will take place Oct. 8-16. The opening night presentation will be a screening of Samuel D. Pollard and Rex Miller’s “Citizen Ashe,” a biographical piece about the tennis player Arthur Ashe. The centerpiece films will be “The Rescue” directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, which follows Tham Luang cave rescue, and “Neutral Ground,” C.J. Hunt’s film about the 2015 removal of four Confederate monuments from New Orleans. The festival will close with “Julia,” Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s film about Julia Child.
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Brühl’s Part in ‘The King’s Man’ ‘Not Big But Pivotal,’ Shares Actor in Zurich

Following his directorial debut “Next Door” – which saw him poke fun at his international success as a movie star Daniel, forced to deal with a stalkerish neighbor on his way to a secret audition for a superhero movie – Daniel Brühl will be next seen in Matthew Vaughn’s spectacle “The King’s Man” as Erik Jan Hanussen, a stage clairvoyant born in 1889 and rumoured to have advised Hitler despite his Jewish origins. The prequel to the popular “Kingsman” series, set for December release, will see history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds plotting a war to wipe out millions, as...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer and Emmy Winner Marc Pilcher Dies at 53 of COVID

Marc Pilcher, the Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer for “Bridgerton,” has died of COVID-19, his agency Curtis Brown confirmed to Variety. He was 53 years old. The news comes just three weeks after the U.K.-based stylist — who was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions — picked up a Creative Emmy statuette in Los Angeles for his work on the Netflix series. Pilcher took and tested negative on multiple COVID-19 tests to make the trip across the Atlantic and back again for the ceremony. Not long after his return he took ill and his condition deteriorated over the weekend. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Academy Of Motion Pictures and Sciences Announce Partnership With FilmAid – Film News in Brief

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences announced its partnership with FilmAid, a non-profit humanitarian organization working with refugees and other vulnerable communities around the world titled, “AcademyxFilmAid: Visiting Arts Series.” The series will include conversations and master classes on the art of filmmaking, including media training courses in an effort to give young people the necessary skills and confidence to express themselves. The Academy will enlist members to give behind-the-scenes insights into a variety of topics, including costume design, cinematography, directing, documentary filmmaking and sound mixing. Academy governor and education and outreach committee chair Wynn P. Thomas spoke on the series....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Bradley
Person
Todd Slater
Person
Julia Child
Person
Jane Campion
Person
John Cena
Person
Kathy Bates
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
MOVIES
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Pattinson, H.E.R. and More at the Academy Museum Premiere Party

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures keeps on partying. Just four nights after a gala opening celebration was held at the new complex located on the LACMA campus in Los Angeles, Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. co-chaired, along with museum director and president Bill Kramer and Vanity Fair editor Britt Hennemuth, the Premiere party on Wednesday night. The guest list included Rebel Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Clea DuVall and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Independent Film#Motion Pictures#Documentary Film#Park Pictures#The Exchange And Parter#Dga#The Directors Guild
Variety

Irene Jacob Succeeds to Bertrand Tavernier as Lumière Institute President

Irene Jacob (“Three Colours: Red”), a critically acclaimed film and theater actor, is set to preside over the Lumière Institute in Lyon, succeeding to Bertrand Tavernier, the revered French filmmaker who died in March. Tavernier led the institution for nearly four decades and worked closely with Thierry Fremaux, the Lumière Institute’s managing director, and Cannes Film Festival’s general delegate, to host the annual Lumière festival, a star-studded celebration of heritage films and cinema masters. Lyon is actually the birthplace of the Cinematograph and its creators, the Lumiere brothers. Kicking off on Oct. 9, the event’s 13th edition will pay homage to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Andrew Garfield Eyes Supporting Actor Submission for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In order to avoid splitting votes and allow for the possibility of netting two acting nominations this year, Searchlight Pictures will campaign Andrew Garfield’s performance as televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” for supporting actor consideration, based on an invite that was sent to BAFTA voters for an upcoming virtual screening of the film. Following the biopic’s bow at the Toronto International Film Festival and modest box office receipts, its Oscar prospects have been seemingly on the fringe, but the film, directed by Michael Showalter, could make a roaring comeback during the season. Garfield’s co-star Jessica Chastain, who...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

34K+
Followers
40K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy