There can be no ticket in Europe more coveted than Anfield on a Champions League night. Not in the era of Jürgen Klopp. Think of the greatest modern football cathedrals and minds are immediately drawn to the Nou Camp when Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta still topped of the bill, the Galactico period of Real Madrid when spectators were guaranteed bang for their president’s considerable buck, and perhaps Sir Alex Ferguson’s countless quests for European glory throughout the 1990s at Old Trafford, which whether successful or not ensured the edge of every seat was occupied.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO