A sandwich can be a versatile snack that can impress even the fussiest eater and leave them longing for more. Ultimately, it all comes down to that unique blend of ingredients in your sandwich. One of the most important decisions to make when choosing a sandwich is if you want it hot or cold. Cold sandwiches include deli staples like turkey clubs and tuna, while hot sandwiches tend to have indulgences like saucy meatballs or cheesy chicken. For something different, you could try the Bombay Sandwich from Mumbai, India, a savory treat that's filled with veggies, tangy sauces, butter, and lots of cheese (via Epicurious). The cardinal rule? This sandwich must always be grilled in a sandwich press to achieve a crispy exterior.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO