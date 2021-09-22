CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Suriname Vice President Plays in Concacaf League Match at 60 Years Old

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fjWd_0c3p72m900

Father time is undefeated, but nobody tell that to the vice president of Suriname. Ronnie Brunswijk, who owns Inter Moengotapoe, captained and played for his team on Tuesday for a total of 54 minutes against Olimpia in a Concacaf League match. Brunswijk is 60 years old.

Brunswijk had led an interesting life in the small South American country that puts this most recent move into perspective. According to a New York Times profile, he has been "an elite paratrooper, a soccer player, a wanted bank robber, a guerrilla leader, a gold baron and a father to at least 50 children during his lifetime."

He's also been convicted of drug trafficking in Europe but also helped bring democracy to Suriname. He's been questioned on where he earned his wealth by some but also has a reputation for generosity. An example being he used to shower his supporters with money while in a helicopter overhead.

Suriname’s president, Chan Santokhi, hunted Brunswijk in the 80s as a police officer before the two joined forces politically. He built a reputation as a Robin Hood and would hand out money to people from robberies he would commit, per The New York Times.

He said his fortune came from timber and gold-mining concessions he obtained after the war and not a drug ring but used his wealth to get into politics. His efforts were in vain on Tuesday, however, with Inter Moengotapoe losing 6–0, and things took a turn after the match, with video circulating of Brunswijk handing out money to Olimpia players in the opposing locker room.

Concacaf issued a statement Wednesday expressing concern and stating that an investigation would take place.

"We are extremely concerned at the content of a video circulating on social media which raises potential integrity issues surrounding the Concacaf League match between Inter Moengotapoe and CD Olimpia," Concacaf wrote. "The matter is being referred to the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee who will commence a formal investigation and a further update will be provided when that process has concluded."

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Club América manager Santiago Solari returns to the Philly area for the Concacaf Champions League, 27 years after starring at Stockton College

Tim Lenahan still vividly remembers the late-summer day in 1994 when he drove to Philadelphia International Airport to pick up Santiago Solari. Lenahan, a South Jersey native, knew this was no ordinary incoming freshman. The then-coach of the men’s soccer team at Richard Stockton College (now Stockton University), Lenahan had spent that summer working with Saudi Arabia’s men’s national team, which used Stockton as a training base for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Brunswijk
sportingkc.com

Concacaf launches major expansion of Champions League

Concacaf has announced a new structure for its men’s club competitions ecosystem that will include an expanded Concacaf Champions League and individual regional cup competitions in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. From 2023 onwards, three regional cup competitions will be played in the fall of each year and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
uscannenbergmedia.com

CONCACAF Chronicles: The CONCACAF Champions League is Major League Soccer kryptonite

“CONCACAF Chronicles” is a column by Sam Reno about North American soccer. Philadelphia Union crashed out of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a pair of 2-0 losses against Club América on Aug. 12 and Sept. 15, officially eliminating all MLS clubs from the competition once again. As...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suriname#Europe#Concacaf League Match#South American#The New York Times
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Concacaf announces expanded Champions League and Leagues Cup

Starting in 2023, big changes are coming to the Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions League! MLS will take a one-month break during the summer for the new expanded Leagues Cup tournament which will now feature every team from both MLS and LigaMX. The top three finishers will qualify for the new expanded Champions League which will now grow to 27 teams. Certainly both leagues and Concacaf will need the next year+ just to work out the logistics, but it will be interesting to see how things shape up!
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Suriname Club Booted from CONCACAF; Owner Suspended for Three Years

Suriname’s Inter Moengotapoe has been disqualified and removed from this year’s CONCACAF League, while the club’s owner and Suriname’s Vice President, Ronnie Brunswijk, has been banned for three years from participating in any capacity in CONCACAF competitions. CONCACAF made the announcement following a probe into the circumstances surrounding a video...
SOCCER
thesportsexaminer.com

HEARD AT HALFTIME: “Coastal Rowing” coming to LA28?; Suriname V.P. plays in own club’s CONCACAF game at age 60; Goldschmidt new USSA chief

News, views and noise from the non-stop, worldwide circus of Olympic sport/updated/:. ● Games of the XXXIV Olympiad: Los Angeles 2028 ● The International Olympic Committee has long loathed the “Lightweight” rowing events in the Games and it appears that for 2028, they will be replaced. The 2021 World Rowing...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Italy to Face Argentina in New Match Featuring Euro, Copa América Winners

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Italy will play Copa América winner Argentina next year, helping their governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL build closer ties amid power struggles with FIFA over the future of soccer. UEFA confirmed plans on Tuesday to stage the first of three planned editions of the...
UEFA
uscannenbergmedia.com

CONCACAF Chronicles: Examining the Leagues Cup makeover

“CONCACAF Chronicles” is a column by Sam Reno about North American soccer. I begin this week begging for the allowance of nuance, as just last week I argued against placing an emphasis on success in international club competition. None of that has changed, but one of those tournaments, the Leagues Cup, just got an unprecedented facelift.
NFL
AFP

Mexico celebrates 200 years of independence

Mexico celebrated the 200th anniversary of the country's independence from Spain on Monday with a commemoration featuring fireworks, theatre, and pyrotechnics in the capital's central plaza. In a ceremony that limited visitors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers used theatre, multimedia displays, and pyrotechnics to illustrate the country's pre-Hispanic history, including the war for independence.  
AMERICAS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy