Redlands, CA

Help preserve North Redlands history at Mexican Independence Day event

By Jennifer Iyer
Redlands Daily Facts
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, will honor the history of the North Redlands area and its residents while working to preserve the past. Mario Saucedo said he and other organizers could not pass up the opportunity to celebrate the bicentennial of Spain recognizing Mexico’s independence while giving “the community an opportunity to come together in celebration, number one, of our cultural heritage, for us Mexican-Americans that have been here, using the holiday as a focal point.”

