CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FX on Hulu’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Adds Series Star Devery Jacobs to Writers’ Room Ahead of Season Two

By Lorin Williams
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after its first season finale, Sterlin Harjo’s (Love and Fury) Reservation Dogs has added series star, Devery Jacobs (The Order), to its writers’ room for season two, via Deadline. The actress who portrays Elora Danan – yes, named after the baby from Willow – will join an all-Indigenous writer’s room that will double in size and also add co-star, Dallas Goldtooth (Injunuity), who played the comical ancestor, Spirit.

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs has charmed us all. The FX on Hulu comedy, co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, debuted in August to rave reviews and immense critical praise (so much that it earned a 100-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and, over the course of eight episodes, proved that it was worth every bit of the hype.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator Sterlin Harjo On Season 1 Finale, Season 2 “Ride,” & Emmys 2021

“Everything in the city is better, everyone sticks to themselves, nobody fucks with anybody else,” says former turf rival Jackie (Elva Guerra) to Elora (Devery Jacobs) in the Season 1 finale of Reservation Dogs as the duo head to a new life in California. “Sounds dope,” replies Elora with an almost total lack of conviction. Renewed earlier this month for a second season on FX on Hulu, the Sterlin Harjo created and Taika Waititi executive produced Indigenous dramady certainly left a number of cliffhangers of sorts out there in its Migizi Pensoneau penned “Satvrday” finale – and not just did Uncle...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

There's More to Learn About Devery Jacobs's Thoughtful and Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look

To celebrate her FX show Reservation Dogs, along with the other exciting nominations at the 2021 Emmys, Devery Jacobs made her red carpet entrance in a sheer, gauzy floor-length dress scattered in sequins and beads and covered in wispy feathers from head-to-toe. The custom look comes from Indigenous-owned, women-led, size-inclusive brand Lesley Hampton, which Jacobs was sure to call out in her Instagram Stories — after all, we're sure this won't be the last you hear of the label. It's founded with a focus on mental health and promises inclusiveness for customers everywhere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Reservation Dogs was consistently great in its first season

"It’s really rare for a TV comedy to know exactly what it is from the first scene of its first episode," says Emily VanDerWerff of the FX on Hulu comedy from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. "Usually, these shows take at least half a season to hammer out the core relationships, the best stories for them to tell, and the strongest possible punchlines. Even some of the best comedies spent a lot of their early seasons tweaking things. (Parks and Recreation, for instance, spent its first two seasons shedding elements that just didn’t work and zeroing in on those that did.) Comedies that are sure of themselves from the first scene exist (Cheers, Arrested Development, Atlanta, etc.), but they are few and far between. I’ve only seen one season of FX’s terrific new comedy Reservation Dogs, but I’m happy to add it to the list. (Season one is now available on Hulu.) From the first scene of its premiere to the last scene of its finale, the show’s first season is eight episodes of sharp-witted, perfectly balanced comedy, with just enough dramatic heft. It gives the teenage characters, who are all small-time criminals trying to save up enough money to leave their Oklahoma reservation, much more weight than you might expect." VanDerWerff adds that "despite Waititi’s bigger name, Reservation Dogs is very much Harjo’s show, with a unique and witty visual style all his own. One sequence set during a hunting expedition is shot entirely using wildlife cameras in a series of still shots, almost like comic panels. Dream sequences unfold with a woozy sense of the characters being trapped amid the stereotypes of Indigenous people still so common in other films and TV shows. Shots are chosen to subtly highlight the poverty and natural beauty of the characters’ surroundings, sometimes with frames that isolate the characters in one small section with the setting overwhelming them. Lest that all sound very heady, Reservation Dogs is also tremendously funny."
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Mandy Patinkin To Star In Hulu Detective Drama Series

Mandy Patinkin (Criminal Minds, Homeland) is expected to star in Hulu’s upcoming detective drama series which was just handed out a pilot order, entitled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The platform describes the series with the following question: “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world?” The description continues, “Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something…but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all cost,” via The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Hulu’s “Dopesick” Series

Hulu has released the full trailer for the eight-episode limited series “Dopesick” from Danny Strong and Barry Levinson. The series debuts on October 13th. Inspired by Beth Macy’s novel, the story is an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling drama that examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean & Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Also cast in the project are Rachel Bloom, in her return to series television after her starring turn on her CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Michael McKean and Krista Marie Yu. In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Calum Worthy also stars. Bibb plays Bree, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Anthology Series#Dog#The Room#Fx#Reservation Dogs Adds#Willow#Spirit#Indigenous#Bear#Fabelmans#Reservation Dogs
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

WATCH: The Stars Of 'The Morning Show' Talk Season Two

The Morning Show is back for its long-awaited second season. We sat down with the stars to get inside access into the hit Apple TV+ original series. Season One was not only met with critical acclaim, but it also received several Emmy nominations with Billy Crudup winning one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The star-studded cast is led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. We sat down with their co-star Desean Terry, to learn more about his character, Daniel, who goes toe-to-toe with Aniston's character in season two:
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Fever Dream’ Review: Director Claudia Llosa Goes Into the Mystic Again, This Time With Netflix Polish

“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality. As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Reservation Dogs Stars Deliver Message About Indigenous People

The team from Reservation Dogs offered a moving plea for the future of Hollywood inclusion at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Before presenting the prize for Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series from the awards ceremony’s stage on Sunday, Sept. 19, the FX on Hulu series’ creator, Sterlin Harjo, and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs and Paulina Alexis discussed the state of Indigenous people in the industry.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy