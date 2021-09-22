Rialto City Council discuss allocation of $29 million Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds
On September 14, Rialto City Council provided direction to staff on the use and allocation of its $29,373,105 Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery (SLFR) funds. Areas in which the city is allowed to allocate funds are to support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay to essential workers and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.iecn.com
