I will admit I wasn’t sure about Chicago Med. I’m still not sure about Chicago Med. I’ve always had a much easier relationship with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D than I’ve had with Med. Those shows have had their rough spots, I’m not going to deny it, but they rallied much faster for me, and they also never truly lost me, because even when I was most annoyed with them, they always had at least one character I liked.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO