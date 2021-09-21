What’s the Best 2022 Honda CR-V Trim? Here’s Our Guide
If you're considering a 2022 honda cr-v, you're in good company. The fifth-generation CR-V was crowned MotorTrend's 2018 SUV of the Year for its roomy, well-built interior, solid driving dynamics, and great feature-per-dollar value. A midcycle refresh for 2020 simplified trim levels and introduced a hybrid version. If you've decided on the CR-V but need to know which one is ideal for your needs, have a look at our trim guide below.www.motortrend.com
