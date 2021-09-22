Ald. Jim Gardiner should think really hard about resigning

Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) should consider resigning. The number of accusations of misuse of his office are too numerous to ignore and too distracting to the city’s business. Gardiner has admitted he has used words so offensive they should never be uttered even in private. In text messages, Gardiner allegedly referred to several people, including an alderman, as a “b----.” In another text, he called a constituent a “c---.” On Sept. 14, Gardiner apologized before the City Council, though his mechanical reading from a prepared statement didn’t satisfy everyone.