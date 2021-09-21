CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Futuristic MG Maze Electric Vehicle Concept Has Video Game-Inspired Design

techeblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMG Motors partnered with SAIC Design to come up with a futuristic electric vehicle concept with a video game-inspired design. The gaming vibes not only flow through aesthetically, but also into the cabin and the real-life driving experience. The British automaker wants passengers to feel as if they are players in a real world treasure hunt of digital art in their cities, complete with a couch / sofa, controller and a screen. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic E-Bike Pairs Moto-Inspired Styling with Compact Urban Convenience

With the increasing electrification of motorcycles and the ever-growing popularity of e-bikes, there’s a third class of vehicles starting to take shape. For at the intersection of these two-wheeled worlds sits an interesting hybrid design that combines moto-proven ergonomics with turnkey runabout utility. It’s a category that includes rides like SUPER73’s Z-Series and Phatfour’s FLB line, to name just a few.
CARS
The Gadgeteer

Litheli Cordless Impact Driver review

REVIEW – As I continue to work on my home and as I continue to seize every opportunity to test and review the great tools from the company Litheli, I now get to put the Litheli Impact Driver through the paces to see how it stands up. What is it?
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mg Motors#Saic Design#British#Easter Eggs
gadgetsandwearables.com

Xiaomi demos a futuristic AR Smart Glasses concept

Xiaomi has released a video showcasing its AR smart glasses concept. It is a type of product the company hopes will become a reality in the not-too-distant future. The glasses would display notifications, offer directions, allow for photo taking, provide real-time translation and more. Smartphones may be a staple of...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22+ Concept Has Familiar Design, Large Camera Sensors

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ concept design has surfaced online. This concept comes from the Technizo Concept YouTube channel, which partnered up with Letsgodigital. Do note that even though this design has been inspired by the Galaxy S21 series, it’s just a third-party concept, not a leak or anything of the sort.
CELL PHONES
Carscoops

VW Wanted ID.LIFE Concept To Have A Timeless Design

Volkswagen had a very busy week at the Munich Motor Show earlier this month and that included it unveiling the all-electric ID.LIFE, a concept previewing a new entry-level EV from the brand. Whereas most other ID-badged models all have very similar styling, the ID.LIFE was presented with a more unique...
CARS
Ellsworth American

Electric vehicles are the future

Internal combustion engines have propelled our transportation industry for 100 years and, with wonderful manufacturing processes, have allowed most consumers the opportunity to engage in their personal transportation system. And while these engines have propelled our society into an era of enjoyment and growth, they have also affected the environment of the world in which we live.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

Futuristic BMW electric car is a combination of i8 and i Vision Circular

BMW has a long history of showing off incredibly cool concept cars and then never putting them into production. Remember the killer Hommage Concepts (3.0 CSL, M1, and 328) or the awesome Vision M NEXT? Yea, none of those even sniffed production. However, there was one BMW concept car that actually did head to production looking surprisingly true to its original concept form — the BMW EfficientDynamics Concept, which became the BMW i8.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

DAB Is Building 29 Road Legal Versions Of Their Futuristic CONCEPT-E Moto EV

Just a few weeks ago, France-based DAB Motors shocked the world with a futuristic electric motorcycle called the ‘CONCEPT-E.’ Despite being the brand’s first-ever battery-powered bike, it proved remarkably well-executed in design. Between the clean styling and the high-end componentry, the CONCEPT-E offered an exciting glimpse at what the future of moto could be.
CARS
motor1.com

Gaming-inspired MG Maze study aims to bring back driving fun to EVs

British automaker MG is embracing the electric future with open arms, already offering two EVs in the UK and Europe (the MG5 and ZS) and a plug-in hybrid (HS). More all-electric models are in the pipeline from the SAIC Motor-owned brand, including the Marvel R flagship SUV arriving this fall across continental Europe. However, this futuristic MG Maze digital concept car probably won’t; not very soon, anyway.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Google Pixel Foldable concept video shows off cool design

Yesterday, a leak regarding a Google Pixel foldable smartphone with the codename ‘Jumbojack’ surfaced on the internet. Now, Waqar Khan, a well-known designer, has released a design concept video of that phone based on the leaks. In some ways, the foldable concept looks like it was inspired by both the...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Motorcycle-Inspired Electric Bikes

The Vinci electric bike is a powerful transportation solution for avid riders looking to enjoy impressive capabilities on the road without the need to opt for a motorcycle or more expensive alternative on the market. The bike features a 750W motor that's supported by a 48V 15ah lithium battery pack...
CARS
Shropshire Star

The new MG Maze concept has wild styling and gamifies urban adventuring

Compact two-seater has been built for driving in busy cities. MG has revealed a wild new concept car designed for inner-city driving for the digital-first generation. Called MG Maze, the compact two-seater is said to ‘explore a vision of future mobility’. It has been designed by SAIC Design Advanced London,...
CARS
AutoExpress

SAIC Design unveils new R RYZR concept

SAIC Design has unveiled a new concept vehicle for the motor group’s fledgling EV-only brand, R. It’s called the R RYZR and, as you can tell by the images, it’s an unusual cross between a car and a motorcycle. The R RYZR, according to SAIC Design, represents the “ultimate symbiosis...
CARS
AutoExpress

Gordon Murray Design unveils MOTIV electric quadricycle concept

Gordon Murray Design has revealed its latest mobility solution. Spawned from the innovative iStream manufacturing process, it’s called the MOTIV, and the new vehicle is an electric quadricycle. Weighing less than 400kg, the MOTIV is classed as a quadricycle by law, but Gordon Murray Design has built the vehicle to...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Gaming Console-Inspired Electric Bikes

The conceptual Nintendo Switch Bike has been designed by HTH Han as a futuristic transportation solution that would provide wearers with a way to extend their love for video game playing to the city streets. The bike is paired with a hubless wheel system and a frame that follows the...
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

MG Maze is a Gaming Room Inside a Concept Car

MG’s specialist design center, SAIC Design in London, has created a new concept car that’s not only inspired by gaming, but a games room itself. SAIC has taken a look at the increased focus on gaming and esports over recent months to design the MG MAZE. Even on the outside, the car is intended to look like gaming hardware. A full polycarbonate shell allows you to look at the hardware from the outside, much like a PC showing off its components — and yes, it’s all illuminated with LEDs.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Engineers Develop New Fast Charging Silicon Solid-State Battery That Could be Used in Future Electric Vehicles

We have seen the future of electric vehicles, and they use an innovative new silicon solid-state battery. Technically speaking, they use both a solid state electrolyte and an all-silicon anode, making it a silicon all-solid-state battery that is not only safer, but longer lasting, and more energy dense. Aside from automobiles, these batteries could also be used for grid storage purposes. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING
CarBuzz.com

Wacky MG Maze Concept Is A Games Console On Wheels

There was a time when Britain's MG built lightweight sports cars like the MGB Roadster. Since being taken over by China's SAIC, MG has been focusing on compacts and SUVs, but the British brand will soon return to its sports car roots. Last year, MG revealed the Cyberster, a futuristic...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy