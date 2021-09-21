Futuristic MG Maze Electric Vehicle Concept Has Video Game-Inspired Design

MG’s specialist design center, SAIC Design in London, has created a new concept car that’s not only inspired by gaming, but a games room itself. SAIC has taken a look at the increased focus on gaming and esports over recent months to design the MG MAZE. Even on the outside, the car is intended to look like gaming hardware. A full polycarbonate shell allows you to look at the hardware from the outside, much like a PC showing off its components — and yes, it’s all illuminated with LEDs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO