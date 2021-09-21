Futuristic MG Maze Electric Vehicle Concept Has Video Game-Inspired Design
MG Motors partnered with SAIC Design to come up with a futuristic electric vehicle concept with a video game-inspired design. The gaming vibes not only flow through aesthetically, but also into the cabin and the real-life driving experience. The British automaker wants passengers to feel as if they are players in a real world treasure hunt of digital art in their cities, complete with a couch / sofa, controller and a screen. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
