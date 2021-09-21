Don’t Pay $780, Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop for $578.75 Shipped – Today Only

The Flexispot 31-inch Standing Desk Converter is perfect for those who want something that can be placed atop their current table, and you can get one for $59.99 shipped after clipping the $60 off on-page coupon, today only, originally $119.99. This allows you to switch between sitting and standing throughout the day for added health benefits. Its lightweight, portable design means you can easily transport this riser wherever or just store it out of the way. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO