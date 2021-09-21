CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Pay $780, Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop for $578.75 Shipped – Today Only

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenovo IdeaPad 3 HD Touchscreen Laptop may not have a big price tag, but it packs all the features you need, and for just $578.75 shipped, today only, originally $779.99. Featuring a 15.6″ HD (1366×768) TN 220nits anti-glare touchscreen panel, 720p webcam with Privacy Shutter. an Intel Core i5-10210U (4 Core, 8T, 1.6GHz, up to 4.2GHz, 6MB) processor, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of DDR4 2666 MHz RAM, a 512GB SSD M.2 2242 solid-state storage, and Windows 10 Home 64. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

