Ron Rivera defends NFL's taunting rules: 'We're just trying to make sure we don't have a brawl on our hands'
The NFL is catching flak early in the 2021 season for an increased enforcement of taunting penalties. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll summarized the issue this week by suggesting the league had a "good thought" with its new rules but has "opened a can of worms" by trying to legislate what is and isn't excessive celebration. Washington coach Ron Rivera, however, is all for the added emphasis on taunting, telling reporters Tuesday that he's in favor of celebrations but believes more enforcement will help prevent player fights.www.cbssports.com
