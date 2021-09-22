CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera defends NFL's taunting rules: 'We're just trying to make sure we don't have a brawl on our hands'

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is catching flak early in the 2021 season for an increased enforcement of taunting penalties. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll summarized the issue this week by suggesting the league had a "good thought" with its new rules but has "opened a can of worms" by trying to legislate what is and isn't excessive celebration. Washington coach Ron Rivera, however, is all for the added emphasis on taunting, telling reporters Tuesday that he's in favor of celebrations but believes more enforcement will help prevent player fights.

Yardbarker

Washington's Ron Rivera backs NFL crackdown on taunting

As Myles Simmons noted for Pro Football Talk, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is on the NFL's competition committee and, thus, has a say in the league installing such important rule changes. Rivera explained that he backs the crackdown on taunting because he believes doing so can help prevent a fight from occurring during a game.
