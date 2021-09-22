Ron Rivera defends NFL's taunting rules: 'We're just trying to make sure we don't have a brawl on our hands'

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s debut for the Washington Football Team has been delayed by a groin injury, but it may not be a long way off. Samuel is eligible to come off of injured reserve in time to face the Falcons in Week Four and head coach Ron Rivera discussed that prospect when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference. Rivera said the team will make a call in a couple of days about whether they will shoot for having Samuel in uniform in Atlanta.

