FBI Announces Remains Discovered In Wyoming Were Missing Woman Gabby Petito And She Died By Homicide

A judge has ruled that there is enough probable cause for the stepmother of Gannon Stauch to stand trial for the Colorado boy’s murder. El Paso County Judge Gregory Werner ruled on Thursday that there was probable cause against Letecia Stauch, 38, to move forward for trial, Denver outlet KMGH reports. He set a plea hearing for Nov. 4 when Stauch is expected to enter a plea of not guilty. She will be held without bond until her impending trial.

