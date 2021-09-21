CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Announces Remains Discovered In Wyoming Were Missing Woman Gabby Petito And She Died By Homicide

By Gina Tron
Oxygen
Oxygen
 7 days ago
Autopsy results have confirmed that remains discovered in Wyoming over the weekend are indeed Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and that she died by homicide. “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999,” the FBI tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

