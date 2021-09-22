CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW Now Owns the Scout Name, Might Use It On an Electric Off-Road Truck

By Lewin Day
 7 days ago
The German automaker could use the name once made famous by International Harvester. Automotive heavyweight Volkswagen has found itself in an interesting position. After some recent horse-trading, its has found itself in possession of the name Scout, previously used by International Harvester for its line of rugged 4x4 off-road vehicles. It's led some insiders to speculate as to the possibilities, reports Motor Trend.

#Mergers And Acquisitions#Off Road#Vw#German#Articles Automotive#Motor Trend#Traton#Navistar#Amarok#Meb#Ssp#Trinity
