VW Now Owns the Scout Name, Might Use It On an Electric Off-Road Truck

Here is another comparison of electric cars currently available (or soon to be available) in the U.S. - acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h). We will take a look at which models are the quickest and what are the general results using data from manufacturers or estimated numbers. Please take into account that some values have a 1 ft rollout subtracted (like the Plaid at 1.99 seconds). Unfortunately, there is no consistent dataset, which means we must include uncertainty of 0.1-0.2 seconds.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO