VW Now Owns the Scout Name, Might Use It On an Electric Off-Road Truck
The German automaker could use the name once made famous by International Harvester. Automotive heavyweight Volkswagen has found itself in an interesting position. After some recent horse-trading, its has found itself in possession of the name Scout, previously used by International Harvester for its line of rugged 4x4 off-road vehicles. It's led some insiders to speculate as to the possibilities, reports Motor Trend.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 0