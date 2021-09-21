Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Cools Down Mercedes Fears of ‘Rosberg-Repeat’ with George Russell

Ever since it has been reported that George Russell shall be accompanying Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 season, there have been multiple drivers and pundits suggesting that a similar situation to Nico Rosberg could appear in the Brackley based team yet again. Knowing that the young Brit will try to challenge Hamilton within the team battle, there could be some heat building up. However the seven-time world champion has recently opinionated upon the same and cooled down the entire issue.