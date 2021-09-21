CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

FDA-approved gout drug could show promise in fighting COVID-19

By Julia Musto
 8 days ago

A gout drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could reportedly show promise in fighting the coronavirus. According to a recent study from the University of Georgia (UGA) published in Nature’s Scientific Reports, probenecid has potent antiviral properties that make the oral medication a prime candidate to combat not only SARS-CoV-2 infection but other common and deadly respiratory viruses.

#Gout#Covid 19#Uga#The University Of Georgia#Rna#Rsv#Trippbio#Americans#Johns Hopkins University
