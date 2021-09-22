CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving’s Importance to the Brooklyn Nets Title Hopes

By Jose Rohdin
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Brooklyn Nets have assembled one of the best-constructed rosters in NBA history. Kevin Durant and James Harden are arguably two of the best offensive players in the league, but for some reason, Kyrie Irving is overlooked in this group. Irving’s Amazing 2020-2021 Season. In the 2020-2021 season, Irving joined...

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving will retire if Nets trade him

Kyrie Irving appears to be making clear that he will play it out for the Brooklyn Nets or he won’t play at all. FS1’s Nick Wright reported on Wednesday that there are a handful of Irving trades out there that potentially make sense for the Nets. However, Irving’s agents have made it known that the 29-year-old will simply retire from the league if Brooklyn decides to trade him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
The Spun

Report: Nets Star Kyrie Irving Has Not Been Vaccinated

Earlier this month, the NBA informed teams that local vaccination requirements will prevent unvaccinated players from playing or practicing at their home arenas. One of those players who could be affected by this situation is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. According to a report from Fox Sports, Irving has not...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Nick Wright: Kyrie Irving's Agents 'Made It Known' PG Would Retire If Traded by Nets

The agents for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving have reportedly "made it known" he'd consider retirement if he was traded. Fox Sports' Nick Wright reported the rumor Wednesday:. Irving hasn't been a major focus of trade speculation throughout the offseason, but Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee did report...
NBA
Complex

Kevin Durant Reportedly Told Nets Not to Trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons trade rumors continue to define the NBA offseason, with Stephen A. Smith revealing on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets would have traded for the Philadelphia 76ers star had Kevin Durant not nixed the idea. During a discussion with Kendrick Perkins on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. hinted at...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving reportedly unvaccinated, could miss Nets home games

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is reportedly still refusing to get vaccinated despite a local mandate prohibiting unvaccinated Golden State players from playing home games. In Brooklyn, where a similar regulation is in place throughout New York City, Nets star Kyrie Irving is also apparently unvaccinated. Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports:
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s shocking retirement threat amid trade rumors

The fact that the Brooklyn Nets are considered to be one of the heavy favorites to go all the way this coming season has done little to prevent rumors from emerging about the team possibly breaking up its fearsome Big 3. Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been linked to a possible trade away from Brooklyn, which clearly, does not sit well with the seven-time All-Star.
NBA
Rolling Stone

Watch: David Letterman Trolls Kevin Durant at Nets Press Conference

NBA press conferences can be a little dry, if not totally worthless when it comes to yielding anything resembling novel insight into how the players behind the microphone process the game. How does it feel to win such a close game over your most heated rival? It feels good. What was it like guarding LeBron James? It was difficult. What is the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs? We’re going to take things one game at a time. It’s fitting, then, that David Letterman, the late-night comedy icon known for his deadpan delivery, decided to make a cameo at the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday, posing...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Vaccine status in question

Irving (ankle) could be forced to sit for Nets' home games due to New York's vaccination mandates, Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports reports. With Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins' status for home games in San Francisco in question, the same could be true for Irving, thanks to New York City's vaccine requirements. The All-Star guard is currently unvaccinated, and it is unclear if that will change before the season starts. While Irving could apply for a religious or medical exemption, that path has already failed for Wiggins. If the Duke product does, in fact, opt to sit out of any of the Nets' home contests, he would likely still be available for road games in most cities. But the situation would be something of a distraction for both the Nets and the league. In the event Irving does end up missing significant time, it would mean more opportunities for Kevin Durant, James Harden and free agent signee Patty Mills.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets' Kyrie Irving not vaccinated against COVID-19?

The NBA has said all of its personnel, including players, must follow laws in cities such as New York and San Francisco that say individuals need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter home arenas for practices and games unless they obtain an approved medical or religious exemption. Earlier this...
NBA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith says Nets wanted to trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

First Take commentator Stephen A. Smith claims the Brooklyn Nets wanted to swap Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons, but Kevin Durant got in the way. Stephen A.’s NBA sources can be trusted in some cases, especially in Philadelphia, where he was a reporter and columnist for decades. So, as far as Ben Simmons trade talk, we’re willing to listen.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet about taking mask off

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving is an interesting player when it comes to off-the-court things. He has been in the news numerous times before, speaking to the media about his beliefs and views. Most recently, he took a hiatus from the team due to personal reasons, before the Nets acquired James Harden through trade, and did not definitely answer what was the true reason before. He is also active in activism, especially when it comes to social justice.
NBA
247Sports

Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Brooklyn Nets star shuts down retirement speculation

Seven-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving has been hampered by injuries each of the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, but has no plans to retire if traded to another team, a suggestion from Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright that brought the former first-round pick out of social media hiding this week.
NBA
