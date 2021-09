~ Submitted by Sarah Sjostrom for Bedford Mothers Out Front. Bedford cannot afford to forego the benefits of a sustainability director. In recent weeks, we have seen the effects of climate change: flash flooding in New York and New Jersey causing numerous deaths; wildfires blanketing the west coast, with smoke and debris that clouded skies in Boston. Rebuilding and recovering after climate-related events is costly, and the impact can no longer be ignored. The New York Times details the tragic results of “Climate Bankruptcy” as towns around the US affected by such changes are slowly dying out as they cannot afford to rebuild and recover. These events, hitting so close to home, emphasize the undeniable urgency for our community to transition away from fossil fuels while also becoming as climate-resilient as possible, as quickly as possible.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO