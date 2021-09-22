CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old footage of Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein singing resurfaces

By Jennifer Bisset
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein took home his first ever Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series. Before he rose to fame for playing permanently disgruntled soccer (football) player Roy Kent in the smash-hit Apple TV Plus series, Goldstein performed comedy stand-up shows. He also sang a...

Ted Lasso's Winning Streak at the Emmys Continues With This Top Prize

We believe in believe, and so does the Television Academy it seems. On Sunday, Sept. 19, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso took home a top prize at the 2021 Emmys: the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. While Ted Lasso was certainly a frontrunner in this category, with 20 nominations heading into the awards show, they weren't necessarily a shoo-in.
Emmys 2021: Brett Goldstein’s expletive-filled acceptance speech

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein broke the Emmy Award’s no swearing rule while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The 41-year-old actor’s one-minute-long speech was full of bleeps as he expressed his gratitude for the cast and crew of Jason Sudeikis’ award-winning show. Mr.Goldstein held...
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
Who will win this year's Emmys? 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso,' of course

It’s a British kind of thing. At the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” will reign in plenty of categories. With nine acting nominations for the former and seven for the latter, they’re likely to be the most talked-about series of the night. And why not? They each had a great year and great performances.
Jason Sudeikis
‘Ted Lasso’ costar’s film-centric podcast is a kick

I’m a big fan of interview podcasts, from Marc Maron’s “WTF” to “Smartless” with Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett. I’m also a big fan of Brett Goldstein, the “Ted Lasso” actor-writer who plays Roy Kent, currently the team’s assistant coach. He has an angry face and a gruff manner and yet, behind it all, a warm heart.
Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt Preps for Red Carpet Debut

When actor, writer and producer Brendan Hunt was helping get Ted Lasso off the ground, red carpets never crossed his mind. “We really did not envision a world where this was some kind of hit. We thought it was pretty good, but we’ve all had shows that we liked a lot that suddenly we hear were canceled,” he says. “So, the idea of doing a step-and-repeat was not something I was rehearsing.” Hunt first developed the pilot in 2018 with star Jason Sudeikis and fellow series creators Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence after years spent in film roles like “Sketchy Dude”...
‘Ted Lasso’ Recap: Beard’s Dark Night of the Soul

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours,” coming up just as soon as I share a few thoughts on the fragility of life…. Season One of Ted Lasso was 10 episodes. Season Two, you may have heard, was originally planned to be the same length, but the overwhelming response to that first season prompted Apple to order two additional episodes after showrunner Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, and company had already outlined all the Season Two arcs. Rather than mess with those original plans, the creative team instead decided to make two largely standalone installments that could be inserted between, as Ted writer Joe Kelly put it, “when s— goes down and is about to go down.” One of those was the Christmas story “Carol of the Bells,” which became a major talking point for the factions insisting that Ted Season Two is a disappointment because it lacks conflict. The other appears to be “Beard After Hours” (written by Kelly and Brett Goldstein), which explicitly takes place immediately following the events of “Man City,” but barely features any major characters other than Coach Beard, and doesn’t address any ongoing storylines other than his relationship with Jane. And since Jane exists more as a background running gag than a character at this point, “Beard After Hours” could be neatly excised from Season Two without anyone noticing.
The Intoxicating Kindness of ‘Ted Lasso’

“Ted Lasso” was a show I never thought I’d watch let alone fall in love with. I had heard about the show primarily from the old people of the world (those over 30), so I naturally assumed it was like receding hairlines, Sony Walkman’s, or Tim Allen: something I wouldn’t quite get.
No match for 'Ted Lasso' at Emmys

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): American actor and writer Jason Sudeikis just took home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'. 'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt,...
'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit' top Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Crown" is the winner of the best drama series Emmy Award, giving Netflix its first top series win. "Ted Lasso" won best comedy series, delivering a top prize to the fledgling streaming service Apple TV+. Netflix also claimed the last trophy when "The Queen's Gambit"...
Who Sings the Coach Beard Version of the ‘Ted Lasso’ Theme Song?

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 “Beard After Hours” marks a huge departure for the Apple TV+ series. The standalone episode sheds the show’s cheery attitude (and catchy theme song) to follow Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) on a wild odyssey across London in the wee small hours of the morning. The episode is equal parts haunting and delightful, giving us a close look at what really makes Ted Lasso’s (Jason Sudeikis) right hand man tick. Turns out Coach Beard doesn’t live in the same sitcom space as the rest of the Ted Lasso cast, but in an artsy dramedy established by a radically different version of the show’s opening credits.
Watch 'Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Perform ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ in 6 Minutes

Brett Goldstein may be an Emmy winner for his work on Ted Lasso as the gruff Roy Kent, but he's also known for being a huge fan of the Muppets. The actor/writer/podcaster has been photographed with a poster for The Muppets behind him, his character has brought up the Muppets on the show, and now, we're all discovering Goldstein performing the entire film of The Muppet Christmas Carol from a few years ago.
A Heartbreaking Ted Lasso Explores Ted and Rebecca's Repressed Traumas

Two weeks after revealing that Ted Lasso‘s title character suffered an unspeaking tragedy during his formative years, the Emmy-winning comedy series painted a brutal picture of that fateful day. As he prepared for Rebecca’s father’s funeral, Ted suffered yet another panic attack — this one so crippling that it required a home visit from Sharon. The psychologist posited that it was only natural that another funeral would trigger memories of his own father’s service. But Ted didn’t attend his father’s service, he told her. “Why not?” she asked. “Because he quit,” Ted answered. “He quit on his family, quit on himself. And I...
Ted Lasso's Big Oil story is an unexpected masterclass in environmental storytelling

"Recent research suggests that people who aren’t interested in entertainment that is explicitly 'environmental' will avoid it, whether it’s because they disagree with its perspective or because they’re just seeking entertainment," says Matthew Schneider-Mayerson. "Which is why we need a lot more shows like Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ show follows the titular character, an American football coach hired to helm a struggling football (aka soccer) team in the UK, and his team and the surrounding cast of characters. Especially during the pandemic, the show has been a welcome light-hearted distraction for a wide range of viewers. Which made its sudden focus on environmental injustice this season—and its flawless execution—such a surprise." Schneider-Mayerson adds: "Research has found that even though we know that fictional characters are fictional, on a neurological and emotional level we seem to interact with them as if they’re real. As such, the media that we consume inevitably has a powerful effect on our sense of ourselves and the world around us. Other shows should take note of Ted Lasso’s masterclass in how creators of non-environmental media can and should incorporate environmental issues. First, the show offers a model of moving from ignorance to action. In this episode, Obisanya is initially unaware of Dubai Air’s connection to the devastation of Nigeria. After he is alerted to this fact, he does some research to educate himself. Then he decides to take a stand, by informing the club that he won’t be part of the ad campaign after all. In the locker room before the club’s next game, Obisanya goes a step further, placing black tape over the airline’s logo on his jersey...Second, the show depicts environmental activism as collective and joyful. One by one, Obisanya’s teammates stand with him in blacking out the airline’s name on their own jerseys. Obisanya’s action starts out as a solitary stand, but quickly receives social approval, support, and solidarity from his peers. Additionally, it is fun—despite losing the game, the team celebrates together afterward. We tend to lionize the lone dissenter who perseveres in the face of social disapproval and punishment, demonstrating their heroic resolve, but that’s a lot to ask of people! Most of us want to do the right thing, but we also want support and approval from our peers, we want community, and we want to have a good time."
Rita Wilson Raps & 'Ted Lasso' Star Brett Goldstein Can't Help But Drop F-Bombs: The Best Moments From The 2021 Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night is over — and the competition was fierce. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards live from L.A. Live's Event Deck in Los Angeles. The in-person broadcast was a welcome change from last year, when Jimmy Kimmel hosted the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards, which saw winners accepting their awards from home via livestream amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
