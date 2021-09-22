CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, GA

Amount of COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center continues to decrease

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9VaN_0c3p2Pdk00
Source: Hamilton Medical Center

Hamilton Medical Center on Monday had 50 COVID patients (41 unvaccinated; 82%); 12 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (10 unvaccinated; 83%); and 11 were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 82%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.

On Friday the hospital had 59 COVID patients (49 unvaccinated; 83%); 13 of those were in the ICU (11 unvaccinated; 85%); and 12 were on ventilators (10 unvaccinated; 83%).

The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.

Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.

The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

