Beaumont man sentenced to 100 years for sexual crimes against children
A Beaumont man who committed sex crimes against three young girls following their mother’s deportation has been sentenced to 100 years in prison by a Jefferson County court. District Attorney Bob Wortham on Tuesday afternoon announced that 48-year-old Carlos Yalibat, of Beaumont, was sentenced to the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 13 cases involving sexual abuse and commercial sexual exploitation of children.www.beaumontenterprise.com
