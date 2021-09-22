CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont man sentenced to 100 years for sexual crimes against children

By Meagan Ellsworth
Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Beaumont man who committed sex crimes against three young girls following their mother’s deportation has been sentenced to 100 years in prison by a Jefferson County court. District Attorney Bob Wortham on Tuesday afternoon announced that 48-year-old Carlos Yalibat, of Beaumont, was sentenced to the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 13 cases involving sexual abuse and commercial sexual exploitation of children.

